Bayer Plans To Appeal Verdict In Allison Trial - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Responding to the Court verdict in Allison trial, Bayer (BAYZF.PK, BAYRY.PK, BYR.L) said the company will pursue post-trial motions and will appeal if necessary. On October 13, a jury found Monsanto, now Bayer, liable in the trial and awarded the 13 plaintiffs $275 million. The cases allege personal injury from PCB exposure during the 20th century. Monsanto voluntarily stopped manufacturing PCBs in 1977.

More than 15 companies around the world, including Monsanto, manufactured polychlorinated biphenyls (PCBs) during the last century, and thousands of companies used PCBs in their products. PCBs were a safety material that were used in products to reduce fire risk.

