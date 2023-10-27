News & Insights

US Markets

Bayer ordered to pay $175 mln in latest Roundup cancer trial

Credit: REUTERS/WOLFGANG RATTAY

October 27, 2023 — 06:23 pm EDT

Written by Reuters ->

(Adds statements from both sides, background on Roundup litigation)

By Brendan Pierson

Oct 27 (Reuters) - A Philadelphia jury on Friday found Bayer AG liable in a case brought by a retired restaurant owner who claimed his cancer was due to exposure to the company's Roundup weed killer, and ordered Bayer to pay him $175 million in damages, the man's lawyers said.

The verdict, for retired restaurant owner Ernest Caranci, includes $25 million in compensatory damages and $150 million in punitive damages.

A Bayer spokesperson said in a statement that the company disagreed with the verdict and was "confident we can get this unfounded verdict overturned and the excessive damage awards reduced through our appeal."

Caranci's lawyers said in a joint statement that they were pleased with the verdict.

Caranci had alleged that he developed non-Hodgkins lymphoma as a result of using Roundup in his garden for years.

Last week, the company was hit with

a $1.25 million verdict

in a separate Roundup trial. Before that, it had won nine consecutive trials over similar claims.

Roundup-related lawsuits have dogged Bayer since it acquired the brand as part of its $63 billion purchase of agricultural seeds and pesticides maker Monsanto Co in 2018.

The German conglomerate has said that decades of studies have shown Roundup and its active ingredient, glyphosate, are safe for human use.

Bayer settled most Roundup claims against it in 2020

for up to $10.9 billion

, but still faces close to 40,000 Roundup-related cases.

It

has gone to the U.S. Supreme Court unsuccessfully

, in an effort to challenge plaintiffs' ability to sue under state law. (Reporting By Brendan Pierson in New York Editing by Chris Reese, Alexia Garamfalvi and David Gregorio) ((Brendan.Pierson@thomsonreuters.com; 332-219-1345 (desk); 646-306-0235 (cell);)) Keywords: BAYER LAWSUIT/ROUNDUP (UPDATE 1)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.