News & Insights

Markets

Bayer Ordered To Pay About $2.1 Bln In Georgia Roundup Cancer Verdict

March 23, 2025 — 10:06 pm EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Bayer (BAYZF.PK, BAYRY.PK, BYR.L), the German pharmaceutical and life sciences major, has been ordered by a jury in Georgia, U.S., to pay about $2.1 billion to a plaintiff who alleged that its Roundup weedkiller caused cancer.

The verdict includes $65 million in compensatory and $2 billion in punitive damages, according to a statement from plaintiff law firm Arnold & Itkin LLP.

The law firm stated that the plaintiff, John Barnes, developed non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL) after using Roundup for over two decades at his home in Georgia. Between 1999 and 2019, he frequently purchased the glyphosate-based herbicide from Home Depot stores, unknowingly exposing himself to a carcinogen that Monsanto had falsely marketed as safe. In March 2020, he was diagnosed with NHL—a devastating illness that research has consistently linked to prolonged exposure to glyphosate.

Roundup is based on the ingredient glyphosate which was introduced by Monsanto in 1974.

In 2020, The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency found that "there are no risks of concern to human health when glyphosate is used in accordance with its current label" and that "glyphosate is unlikely to be a human carcinogen."

The European Commission and Health Canada's Pest Management Regulatory Agency had also approved its usage citing there is no evidence that linked glyphosate to being carcinogenic.

However, in 2015, the World Health Organization's International Agency for Research on Cancer found that glyphosate is "probably carcinogenic to humans."

In 2020, Bayer had paid around $10 billion in settlement of many Roundup cases.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.