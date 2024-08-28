News & Insights

Bayer, NextRNA Therapeutics Enter Collaboration And License Agreement - Quick Facts

August 28, 2024 — 08:56 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Bayer (BAYZF.PK, BAYRY.PK, BYR.L) and NextRNA Therapeutics have entered into a collaboration and license agreement to develop small molecule therapeutics targeting lncRNAs in oncology. Bayer and NextRNA will collaborate to jointly advance two oncology programs in high unmet need indications. NextRNA will receive up to $547 million for both programs, including upfront and near-term milestone payments, research funding, and development and commercial milestone payments, as well as tiered royalties on net sales.

Bayer gains access to NextRNA's differentiated approach to inhibit the function of lncRNAs by disrupting the interaction between lncRNAs and RBPs with small molecules. NextRNA's platform combines computational engine NextMap with deep lncRNA biology expertise and a diverse set of biochemical, biophysics, and chemistry capabilities.

