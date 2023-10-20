Bayer must pay $1.25 mln in Roundup cancer trial, jury finds

*

Verdict follows nine Bayer trial wins

*

Company still faces close to 40,000 Roundup lawsuits

By Brendan Pierson

Oct 20 (Reuters) - Bayer AG must pay $1.25 million to a man who sued the company alleging he developed cancer from exposure to its Roundup weedkiller, a jury in St. Louis, Missouri found Friday.

W. Wylie Blair, a lawyer for plaintiff John Durnell, said the verdict broke a winning streak for the company, which had prevailed in the previous nine trials over Roundup. Blair said the trial was the first in which jurors heard evidence that other chemicals in Roundup besides its main ingredient, glyphosate, could cause cancer.

The verdict did not include punitive damages.

"The client and plaintiff's lawyers are extremely happy and grateful for the verdict after a hard-fought 3 week trial," Blair said.

Bayer said in a statement that it will appeal.

"We continue to stand behind the safety of Roundup and will defend the safety of our products and our good faith actions in any future litigation," the company said.

Durnell, like many other plaintiffs suing over Roundup, said he developed a type of cancer known as non-Hodgkins lymphoma. He is in remission from the disease, according to Blair.

Roundup-related lawsuits have dogged Bayer since it acquired the brand as part of its $63 billion purchase of agricultural seeds and pesticides maker Monsanto Co in 2018. The German conglomerate has said that decades of studies have shown Roundup and its active ingredient, glyphosate, are safe for human use.

Bayer settled most Roundup claims against it in 2020 for up to $10.9 billion, but still faces close to 40,000 Roundup-related cases. It has sought to challenge plaintiffs' ability to sue under state law before the U.S. Supreme Court, so far unsuccessfully.

Darnell v. Monsanto Co et al, Missouri 22nd Judicial Circuit Court, No. 1922-CC00221.

For Darnell: T. Roe Frazer of Frazer Plc, W. Wylie Blair of Onder Law and Isaac Conner of Manson, Johnson, Conner

For Monsanto: Shayna Cook of Goldman Ismail Tomaselli Brennan & Baum and Booker Shaw of Thompson Coburn

Read more:

Revival of Roundup weedkiller cancer case to be examined by full appeals court

Bayer on winning streak in Roundup litigation after huge initial losses

Bayer to pay up to $10.9 billion to settle bulk of Roundup weedkiller cancer lawsuits (Reporting By Brendan Pierson in New York) ((Brendan.Pierson@thomsonreuters.com; 332-219-1345 (desk); 646-306-0235 (cell);)) Keywords: PRODUCTS ROUNDUP/VERDICT

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.