News & Insights

Bayer leans against breakup despite investor pressure - Bloomberg News

Credit: REUTERS/WOLFGANG RATTAY

January 18, 2024 — 06:46 am EST

Written by Urvi Dugar for Reuters ->

Jan 18 (Reuters) - German drugmaker Bayer AG BAYGn.DE is leaning against breaking up the conglomerate, rejecting pleas from investors amid the company's ongoing struggle to recover from its purchase of Monsanto, Bloomberg News reported on Thursday, citing people familiar with the matter.

(Reporting by Urvi Dugar in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath)

((UrviManoj.Dugar@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.