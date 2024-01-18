Bayer leans against breakup despite investor pressure - Bloomberg News

Jan 18 (Reuters) - German drugmaker Bayer AG BAYGn.DE is leaning against breaking up the conglomerate, rejecting pleas from investors amid the company's ongoing struggle to recover from its purchase of Monsanto, Bloomberg News reported on Thursday, citing people familiar with the matter.

