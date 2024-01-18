Bayer leans against break-up to focus on management revamp for now -sources

By Ludwig Burger, Emma-Victoria Farr and Patricia Weiss

Jan 18 (Reuters) - Bayer AG BAYGn.DE will likely hold off on presenting break-up plans at an investor update scheduled for early March as its CEO prefers to focus on an internal reorganisation for now, two people familiar with the matter told Reuters on Thursday.

The likely delay in preparations to separate Bayer's pharmaceuticals, consumer health and agriculture units comes even after several investors have for years urged the company to split up to shed a conglomerate discount.

CEO Bill Anderson, at the helm since June last year, said in November he is weighing options to break apart the diversified company in a staggered fashion but would not rule out keeping all businesses.

The sources said on Thursday that plans for any break-up could still be announced at a later stage, but that internal cutbacks and improvements would take precedence for now.

Bayer declined to comment on the deliberations, which were first reported by Bloomberg.

(Additional Reporting by Urvi Dugar in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath and Miranda Murray)

