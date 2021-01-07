Bayer issues senior bonds with a volume of 4 billion euros

Contributor
Douglas Busvine Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/WOLFGANG RATTAY

Bayer, the German life sciences group, said on Thursday it had placed an offering of senior bonds with a volume of 4 billion euros ($4.91 billion) with institutional investors.

BERLIN, Jan 7 (Reuters) - Bayer BAYGn.DE, the German life sciences group, said on Thursday it had placed an offering of senior bonds with a volume of 4 billion euros ($4.91 billion) with institutional investors.

The bonds were issued in four tranches with volumes of between 0.8 and 1.2 billion euros, and maturities of 4, 8, 10.5 and 15 years, the company said in a statement. Coupons on the paper wee 0.05%, 0.375%, 0.625% and 1% respectively. ($1 = 0.8148 euros)

(Reporting by Douglas Busvine Editing by Caroline Copley)

((douglas.busvine@tr.com; +49 30 220 133 562;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More