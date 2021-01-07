Bayer issues senior bonds with a volume of 4 billion euros

BERLIN, Jan 7 (Reuters) - Bayer BAYGn.DE, the German life sciences group, said on Thursday it had placed an offering of senior bonds with a volume of 4 billion euros ($4.91 billion) with institutional investors.

The bonds were issued in four tranches with volumes of between 0.8 and 1.2 billion euros, and maturities of 4, 8, 10.5 and 15 years, the company said in a statement. Coupons on the paper wee 0.05%, 0.375%, 0.625% and 1% respectively. ($1 = 0.8148 euros)

(Reporting by Douglas Busvine Editing by Caroline Copley)

((douglas.busvine@tr.com; +49 30 220 133 562;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.