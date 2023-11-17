News & Insights

Bayer issues $5.75 billion in bonds

November 17, 2023 — 01:42 am EST

Written by Kirsti Knolle for Reuters ->

BERLIN, Nov 17 (Reuters) - Bayer AG BAYGn.DE on Friday said it has issued $5.75 billion worth of bonds and that it plans to use the net proceeds for general corporate purposes.

The issuance comprises five tranches with maturities of three to 30 years and is exclusively for institutional investors, Bayer said.

The transaction closes on Nov. 21, 2023.

