Bayer investors welcome CEO change - shares up 3.6%

BERLIN, Feb 9 (Reuters) - Bayer BAYGn.DE investors on Thursday welcomed the decision that Bill Anderson had been picked as new chief executive from June, driving shares up 3.6% in early trade on top of a 6% gain following Wednesday's announcement around 15 minutes before market close.

The former Roche ROG.S manager's appointment for the top job came after shareholder pressure mounted over recent months to soon remove CEO Werner Baumann, who engineered Bayer's troubled Monsanto takeover, and find an external successor.

News of the CEO change had sent the German drugs-to-pesticides giant's shares to their highest level in nearly eight months in late trade on Wednesday.

(Reporting by Miranda Murray, Kirsti Knolle)

