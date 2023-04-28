News & Insights

Bayer investors re-elect Winkeljohann as board chairman

April 28, 2023 — 10:50 am EDT

FRANKFURT, April 28 (Reuters) - Bayer BAYGn.DE Chairman Norbert Winkeljohann on Friday comfortably won a re-election vote at the drugmaker's annual shareholder meeting with an approval rate of 79.6%.

Germany's three biggest asset management groups earlier said they would not vote for his renewed term at Bayer because of his numerous other board commitments.

