Bayer investors re-elect Winkeljohann as board chairman

FRANKFURT, April 28 (Reuters) - Bayer BAYGn.DE Chairman Norbert Winkeljohann on Friday comfortably won a re-election vote at the drugmaker's annual shareholder meeting with an approval rate of 79.6%.
Germany's three biggest asset management groups earlier said they would not vote for his renewed term at Bayer because of his numerous other board commitments.
(Reporting by Ludwig Burger; editing by Matthias Williams)
((ludwig.burger@thomsonreuters.com; +49 30 220133634;))
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.