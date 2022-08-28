Bayer initiates asundexian Phase III study program

BERLIN, Aug 28 (Reuters) - Germany's Bayer BAYGn.DE said on Sunday it was starting a Phase III study program to investigate the efficacy and safety of asundexian, an oral Factor XIa (FXIa) inhibitor.

The drug candidate is a potential new treatment for patients with atrial fibrillation and in patients with a non-cardioembolic ischemic stroke or high-risk transient ischemic attack, Bayer said.

Bayer's best-selling stroke prevention pill Xarelto, in which partner Johnson & Johnson JNJ.N holds some rights, will lose patent protection around 2026.

