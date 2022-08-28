US Markets
JNJ

Bayer initiates asundexian Phase III study program

Publisher
Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Germany's Bayer said on Sunday it was starting a Phase III study program to investigate the efficacy and safety of asundexian, an oral Factor XIa (FXIa) inhibitor.

BERLIN, Aug 28 (Reuters) - Germany's Bayer BAYGn.DE said on Sunday it was starting a Phase III study program to investigate the efficacy and safety of asundexian, an oral Factor XIa (FXIa) inhibitor.

The drug candidate is a potential new treatment for patients with atrial fibrillation and in patients with a non-cardioembolic ischemic stroke or high-risk transient ischemic attack, Bayer said.

Bayer's best-selling stroke prevention pill Xarelto, in which partner Johnson & Johnson JNJ.N holds some rights, will lose patent protection around 2026.

(Writing by Paul Carrel, Editing by Miranda Murray)

((paul.carrel@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

JNJ

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular