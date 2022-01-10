Bayer in gene therapy collaboration with Mammoth Biosciences

Oil

German drug maker Bayer on Monday struck a partnership deal with Mammoth Biosciences to develop a therapeutic tool based on CRISPR/CAS9 gene editing as Bayer seeks to widen its cell and gene therapy development efforts.

Unlisted U.S. biotech firm Mammoth will initially receive $40 million from Bayer plus potential milestone payments of more than $1 billion contingent on scientific and commercial achievements.

