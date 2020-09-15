Bayer in deal with Systems Oncology over novel breast cancer drug

Contributor
Ludwig Burger Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/WOLFGANG RATTAY

Bayer said on Tuesday it had secured the rights to an experimental breast cancer drug developed by U.S. biotech firm Systems Oncology LLC in a deal worth up to $370 million.

FRANKFURT, Sept 15 (Reuters) - Bayer BAYGn.DE said on Tuesday it had secured the rights to an experimental breast cancer drug developed by U.S. biotech firm Systems Oncology LLC in a deal worth up to $370 million.

Systems Oncology will receive $25 million upfront and up to $345 million in payments that are contingent on development and commercial achievements, as well as royalties on future global net sales, Bayer said in a statement.

The compound called ERSO, which has yet to be tested on humans, is designed to treat a common type of breast cancer known as estrogen receptor-positive (ER+).

(Reporting by Ludwig Burger Editing by Michelle Adair)

((ludwig.burger@thomsonreuters.com; +49 30 220133634; Reuters Messaging: ludwig.burger.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters