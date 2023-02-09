Bayer hits 8-month high as investors welcome CEO change

Credit: REUTERS/STEPHEN LAM

February 09, 2023 — 04:15 am EST

Written by Miranda Murray and Kirsti Knolle for Reuters ->

Adds background, detail

BERLIN, Feb 9 (Reuters) - Bayer BAYGn.DE shares rose as much as 5% in early Thursday trading to an eight month high, adding to gains from the day before when the German drugs to pesticides group named former Roche executive Bill Anderson as its next CEO.

The stock jumped 6% late Wednesday, after the appointment was announced about 15 minutes before the market close.

Some investors cashed in their profits on Thursday morning, however. The stock was up 0.5% to 62.82 euros at 0845 GMT.

Anderson's appointment as CEO from June came after shareholder pressure for an external successor to Werner Baumann, who engineered Bayer's troubled Monsanto takeover.

Juergen Molnar, capital markt strategist at brokerage RoboMarkets, said the stock had considerable potential for further gains even after the rally.

The shares are up 30% since the start of the year, helping to offset a more than five year downturn related to the takeover of Monsanto. In June 2018, when the acquisition was completed, the shares traded at around 100 euros.

(Reporting by Miranda Murray, Kirsti Knolle; editing by Rachel More and Mark Potter)

((kirsti.knolle@thomsonreuters.com; +49 30 220133561;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.