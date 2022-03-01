Bayer Group Q4 Profit Climbs; Expects Significant Increase In 2022 Sales, Earnings

(RTTNews) - Bayer Group (BAYZF.PK, BAYRY.PK, BYR.L) reported that its fourth quarter net income climbed to 1.16 billion euros from 308 million euros in the prior year. On a per share basis, net income was 1.18 euros up from 0.32 euros in the previous year.

Core earnings per share from continuing operations for the quarter declined to 1.26 euros from 1.32 euros in the prior year.

Sales for the quarter increased to 11.12 billion euros from 9.995 billion euros in the previous year.

The Board of Management and Supervisory Board of Bayer will propose to the Annual Stockholders' Meeting on April 29, 2022, that the dividend remain unchanged at 2.00 euros per share for fiscal 2021.

The company is upholding its dividend policy of distributing 30 to 40 percent of core earnings per share. With 982.42 million shares entitled to the dividend, the total dividend payment would amount to 1.965 billion euros, as in the previous year.

Looking ahead for 2022, Bayer expects to generate sales of about 46 billion euros on a currency-adjusted (Fx adj.) basis. It represented an increase of about 5 percent after adjusting for currency and portfolio effects.

For 2022, the Group expects the EBITDA margin before special items to come in at around 26 percent, corresponding to EBITDA before special items of around 12 billion euros. Bayer expects to post core earnings per share of about 7.00 euros (Fx adj.).

Based on the exchange rates as of December 31, 2021, Bayer expects to generate Group sales of about 47 billion euros in 2022.

