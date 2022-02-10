US Markets
JNJ

Bayer gets FDA fast track status for next-generation blood thinner

Contributor
Ludwig Burger Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

Germany's Bayer has won fast-track status from U.S. drugs regulators for a new blood thinner designed to prevent certain types of strokes, as it seeks to follow up on the success of its anticoagulant Xarelto.

FRANKFURT, Feb 10 (Reuters) - Germany's Bayer BAYGn.DE has won fast-track status from U.S. drugs regulators for a new blood thinner designed to prevent certain types of strokes, as it seeks to follow up on the success of its anticoagulant Xarelto.

In a statement on Thursday, Bayer said the Food and Drug Administration granted fast track designation for the review of drug candidate asundexian when tested to prevent a repeat in patients that suffered a non-cardioembolic stroke from clogged vessels.

Bayer's best-selling stroke prevention pill Xarelto, in which partner Johnson & Johnson JNJ.N holds some rights, will lose patent protection around 2026.

(Reporting by Ludwig Burger; Editing by Maria Sheahan)

((ludwig.burger@thomsonreuters.com; +49 30 220133634; Reuters Messaging: ludwig.burger.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

JNJ

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular