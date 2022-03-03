Bayer focuses on investment, jobs in Germany with future strategy

BERLIN, March 3 (Reuters) - Bayer BAYGn.DE said on Thursday it is planning to invest over 1.4 billion euros ($1.55 billion) in pharmaceutical production sites in Germany in coming years as part of a future strategy agreed by the management board and works council.

The strategy commits the company to focusing on further development in Germany in coming years, and with that a basis for sustainable employment in the country from 2025, said the board and council in a joint statement.

Additionally, about 385 million euros will be invested in digitisation and production methods at three sites in the Crop Science division by 2026, while the Consumer Health division will see investments of about 120 million euros over the next four years.

($1 = 0.9025 euros)

(Reporting by Miranda Murray Editing by Madeline Chambers)

((Miranda.Murray@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.