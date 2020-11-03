US Markets

Bayer flags $750 mln higher Roundup settlement bill

Contributor
Ludwig Burger Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

Drugs and farming pesticides maker Bayer said the costs of its settlement over claims its Roundup weedkiller causes cancer, initially put at $11 billion, would be $750 million higher.

FRANKFURT, Nov 3 (Reuters) - Drugs and farming pesticides maker Bayer BAYGn.DE said the costs of its settlement over claims its Roundup weedkiller causes cancer, initially put at $11 billion, would be $750 million higher.

Bayer struck an agreement in principle with U.S. plaintiff's lawyers in June but a judge later took issue with a side arrangement on future cases that may yet be lodged, known as a class plan.

"Bayer took an additional provision in the third quarter to cover the increased cost of a revised class plan, as it is far enough along in the negotiations to know that the new plan will come in at approximately 2 billion U.S. dollars, an increase over the original cost of 1.25 billion U.S. dollars," Bayer said in a statement on Monday.

(Reporting by Ludwig Burger; editing by Thomas Seythal)

((ludwig.burger@thomsonreuters.com; +49 30 220133634; Reuters Messaging: ludwig.burger.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular