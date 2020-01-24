Bayer faces fourth U.S. Roundup cancer trial in Monsanto home court

Bayer AG is set to face a fourth U.S. jury trial over allegations that its popular weed killer Roundup causes cancer, with four cancer patients in the hometown of its agricultural subsidiary Monsanto scheduled to make their case beginning on Friday.
