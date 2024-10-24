Bayer enters licensing agreement with Dewpoint Therapeutics

Bayer (BAYRY) has entered into an exclusive licensing agreement with Dewpoint Therapeutics for a heart disease program to treat dilated cardiomyopathy patients, who are characterized through carrying specific mutations. This is the first option exercise under the research collaboration between Bayer and Dewpoint Therapeutics, Inc., which began in November 2019.It leverages Dewpoint’s proprietary platform for biomolecular condensates and Bayer’s small molecule R&D capabilities to develop new treatments for cardiovascular and renal diseases. Dilated cardiomyopathy is a heart muscle disease where the ventricles enlarge and struggle to pump blood effectively. The licensed program focuses on an innovative method to address a specific form of DCM linked to mutations that lead to the formation of disease-associated condensates. This form of DCM is a severe condition with significant unmet medical needs, characterized by early onset heart failure and frequent life-threatening arrhythmias. Dewpoint Therapeutics will receive an upfront and additional development and commercial milestone payments amounting to an estimated $424 million, excluding royalties. The ongoing collaboration follows Bayer’s participation in Dewpoint’s January 2019 Series A financing round through Leaps by Bayer, the strategic investment unit of Bayer.

