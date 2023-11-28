Bayer CropScience (NSE:BAYERCROP) Price Target Increased by 9.02% to 5,769.85

The average one-year price target for Bayer CropScience (NSE:BAYERCROP) has been revised to 5,769.85 / share. This is an increase of 9.02% from the prior estimate of 5,292.49 dated October 31, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 4,837.90 to a high of 7,323.75 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 9.50% from the latest reported closing price of 5,269.40 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 33 funds or institutions reporting positions in Bayer CropScience. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BAYERCROP is 0.04%, an increase of 16.73%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.25% to 691K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VEIEX - Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 179K shares representing 0.40% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 172K shares representing 0.38% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 168K shares, representing an increase of 2.21%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BAYERCROP by 3.72% over the last quarter.

IEMG - iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF holds 153K shares representing 0.34% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 144K shares, representing an increase of 5.91%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BAYERCROP by 15.84% over the last quarter.

VEU - Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares holds 25K shares representing 0.06% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFCEX - Emerging Markets Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 23K shares representing 0.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 21K shares, representing an increase of 7.12%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BAYERCROP by 7.41% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.