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Bayer Consolidates U.S. Glyphosate Business Into Ruveon

July 02, 2026 — 10:55 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Bayer AG (BYR.L, BAYRY.PK, BAYZF.PK, BAY.MI, BAYN.DE) on Thursday said it has consolidated its U.S. glyphosate business into a new entity, Ruveon LLC, as part of its Crop Science division's Five-Year Framework strategy to improve growth, resilience and profitability.

Based in St. Louis, Missouri, Ruveon will oversee all aspects of Bayer's U.S. glyphosate operations, including pricing, go-to-market strategy, manufacturing and logistics. The business will continue operating within the Bayer Group and will supply glyphosate products, including the Roundup brand, to U.S. agricultural customers.

Bayer said the move is intended to create a more agile organization focused on the competitive U.S. glyphosate market while allowing the broader Crop Science division to sharpen its focus on innovation and core operations.

Alfonso Alba Ordóñez has been appointed Chief Executive Officer of Ruveon. Steve Knodle will serve as Executive Vice President and Head of Commercial Business, overseeing the company's U.S. glyphosate sales and marketing operations across agricultural and industrial markets.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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