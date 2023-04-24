Bayer confirms 2023 sales, earnings outlook

FRANKFURT, April 24 (Reuters) - German pharmaceuticals and agriculture group Bayer BAYGn.DE on Monday confirmed its 2023 sales and earnings guidance and reiterated that business would not really pick up before the second half of the year.

"We are expecting business to be relatively sluggish in the first half-year compared with the very strong previous year," Chief Executive Werner Baumann said in a speech to be held at Bayer's annual shareholder meeting on Friday, which was posted in writing on the company's website on Monday.

($1 = 0.9068 euros)

