News & Insights

Bayer confirms 2023 sales, earnings outlook

Credit: REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

April 24, 2023 — 12:20 pm EDT

Written by Ludwig Burger and Patricia Weiss for Reuters ->

FRANKFURT, April 24 (Reuters) - German pharmaceuticals and agriculture group Bayer BAYGn.DE on Monday confirmed its 2023 sales and earnings guidance and reiterated that business would not really pick up before the second half of the year.

"We are expecting business to be relatively sluggish in the first half-year compared with the very strong previous year," Chief Executive Werner Baumann said in a speech to be held at Bayer's annual shareholder meeting on Friday, which was posted in writing on the company's website on Monday.

($1 = 0.9068 euros)

(Reporting by Ludwig Burger and Patricia Weiss; Editing by Susan Fenton)

((ludwig.burger@thomsonreuters.com; +49 30 220133634;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.