Bayer close to glyphosate settlement - sources

Contributors
Patricia Weiss Reuters
Tina Bellon Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/WOLFGANG RATTAY

FRANKFURT, June 23 (Reuters) - Germany's Bayer BAYGn.DE is close to agreeing a settlement over claims its glyphosate-based Roundup weedkiller causes cancer this week, two people familiar with the matter told Reuters.

Some details and the overall settlement amount have yet to be hammered out in the final stage of talks, one of the sources said.

German business daily Handelsblatt earlier reported a deal was imminent, with Bayer pledging $8-10 billion to settle the claims, including a $2 billion buffer for future cases.

A Bayer spokesman declined to comment.

(Reporting by Patricia Weiss and Tina Bellon; Writing by Ludwig Burger; Editing by Maria Sheahan)

((ludwig.burger@thomsonreuters.com; +49 69 7565 1311; Reuters Messaging: ludwig.burger.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

