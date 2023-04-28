Bayer chair faces 'No' vote from largest German mutual funds

By Patricia Weiss and Ludwig Burger

FRANKFURT, April 28 (Reuters) - Germany's three biggest asset management groups said they would not vote for the re-election of Bayer BAYGn.DE Chairman Norbert Winkeljohann on Friday because of his numerous board commitments.

An ouster of Winkeljohann, who won wide investor praise for securing former Roche executive Bill Anderson as Bayer's CEO-designate, could add to upheaval at the healthcare and agriculture group, which has attracted activist shareholders and is facing costly litigation.

DWS DWSG.DE, Union Investment and Deka Investment, who according to Refinitiv data hold a combined 3.8% in Bayer, said separately they would not vote for the supervisory board chairman when his term comes up for renewal at the annual shareholder meeting on Friday.

According to shareholder remarks made available to Reuters before the AGM, Janne Werning, head of stewardship at Union Investment, said the chairman was "accumulating mandates".

Hendrik Schmidt, a corporate governance expert at DWS, was set to tell Winkeljohann at the AGM that the Bayer job was particularly demanding, allowing little distraction.

"Five years ago, you accepted one of the most challenging mandates to be found in the German board governance landscape," Schmidt would say, according to prepared remarks.

Union Investment has previously said it would not back the re-election, but the other two mutual fund firms had not previously disclosed their voting intentions.

Winkeljohann, a former head of six European countries at auditing and consulting firm PwC, has chaired Bayer's non-executive board since 2020 and has been a member since 2018.

In its notice of the AGM, Bayer said the "supervisory board has satisfied itself" that Winkeljohann is able to make time for his duties.

