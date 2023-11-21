News & Insights

US Markets
BMY

Bayer CEO says tougher cash outlook will be considered in overhaul

Credit: REUTERS/WOLFGANG RATTAY

November 21, 2023 — 10:11 am EST

Written by Ludwig Burger and Patricia Weiss for Reuters ->

By Ludwig Burger and Patricia Weiss

FRANKFURT, Nov 21 (Reuters) - Bayer's BAYGn.DE strategic review will consider a potentially tougher outlook for cash flows, its CEO said on Tuesday, after the German conglomerate suffered a major drug development setback.

The group late on Sunday aborted a large late-stage trial testing a new anti-clotting drug due to lack of efficacy, throwing its most promising development project in doubt, and adding to litigation and debt problems.

"Anything that effects future cash flows negatively just makes that a little tighter," CEO Bill Anderson said in an analyst call on Tuesday.

"The impact of these recent events does not change what our strategic options are. It just may mean that some of those conditions are a little tighter," said Anderson, who has said he is considering a break-up of the maker of pharmaceuticals, non-prescription treatments and products for farmers.

He gave the example that a potential sale of the consumer products unit to a rival in the industry would generate more cash, and faster, than a partial spin-off on the stock market and gradual sale of any remaining shares over time.

The head of pharmaceuticals, Stefan Oelrich, said in the call that when reviewing the halted trial his team was surprised by a "marked difference" in efficacy of Bayer's experimental anticoagulant asundexian in comparison to Bristol-Myers Squibb BMY.N and Pfizer's PFE.N established Eliquis.

The peak sales potential of more than 5 billion euros would be revised lower, but plans to bring the product to market in 2026 remained in place, albeit for a smaller patient group, Oelrich added.

(Reporting by Ludwig Burger Editing by Matthias Williams and Mark Potter)

((ludwig.burger@thomsonreuters.com; +49 30 220133634;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

BMY
PFE

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.