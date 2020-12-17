Bayer CEO says to refrain from any board manadates after 2024- manager magazin

Contributor
Ludwig Burger Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/WOLFGANG RATTAY

The chief executive of Bayer, who engineered the takeover of seeds maker Monsanto, will not seek any corporate board seats after his current term expires in 2024, he told German monthly Manager Magazin.

FRANKFURT, Dec 17 (Reuters) - The chief executive of Bayer BAYGn.DE, who engineered the takeover of seeds maker Monsanto, will not seek any corporate board seats after his current term expires in 2024, he told German monthly Manager Magazin.

Baumann plans to "all but retire from corporate public life," afterwards, he was quoted as saying.

"I will simply do something completely different," he added.

Bayer said in September that Baumann's contract has been extended until 2024. The 57-year-old said at the time he could have been given a longer term, but opted for a shorter contract to "accommodate my personal plans".

(Reporting by Ludwig Burger Editing by Riham Alkousaa)

((ludwig.burger@thomsonreuters.com; +49 30 220133634; Reuters Messaging: ludwig.burger.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More