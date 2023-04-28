News & Insights

Bayer CEO Baumann: U.S. listing of agriculture unit not on agenda

April 28, 2023 — 07:04 am EDT

Ludwig Burger and Patricia Weiss

FRANKFURT, April 28 (Reuters) - Bayer BAYGn.DE CEO Werner Baumann, who will hand the reins over to Bill Anderson in June, said a separate stock market listing of the diversified group's agriculture division in the United States was currently not on the agenda.

Baumann spoke at the company's annual general meeting on Friday.

