Bayer CEO Baumann: U.S. listing of agriculture unit not on agenda

FRANKFURT, April 28 (Reuters) - Bayer BAYGn.DE CEO Werner Baumann, who will hand the reins over to Bill Anderson in June, said a separate stock market listing of the diversified group's agriculture division in the United States was currently not on the agenda.

Baumann spoke at the company's annual general meeting on Friday.

(Reporting by Ludwig Burger and Patricia Weiss Editing by Miranda Murray)

