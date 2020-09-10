US Markets

Bayer CEO Baumann wins term extension until 2024

Contributor
Ludwig Burger Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/WOLFGANG RATTAY

Bayer's Chief Executive Werner Baumann won an extension of his contract until 2024, in a show of support from the drugmaker's new chairman just months after agreeing an $11 billion settlement of U.S. lawsuits over its Roundup weedkiller.

By Ludwig Burger

FRANKFURT, Sept 10 (Reuters) - Bayer's BAYGn.DE Chief Executive Werner Baumann won an extension of his contract until 2024, in a show of support from the drugmaker's new chairmanjust months after agreeing an $11 billion settlement of U.S. lawsuits over its Roundup weedkiller.

In a statement late on Thursday, the group also said it would only be a matter of weeks to finalise the fragile settlement of claims that Roundup causes cancer, which Bayer inherited as part of a $63 billion takeover of Monsanto.

A judge in July raised concern about an agreement with plaintiffs' lawyers about how to handle claims that may be brought in the future, throwing the overall settlement deal into doubt.

Baumann, just weeks after taking the top job in 2016, unveiled plans to purchase Monsanto. He had the full backing of then-Chairman Werner Wenning, who retired in April this year and was succeeded by Norbert Winkeljohann, a former PricewaterhouseCoopers executive.

(Reporting by Ludwig Burger; Editing by Sandra Maler and Marguerita Choy)

((ludwig.burger@thomsonreuters.com; +49 30 220133634; Reuters Messaging: ludwig.burger.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Other Topics

Commodities

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular