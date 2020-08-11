Bayer buys British developer of treatment for menopausal symptoms

FRANKFURT, Aug 11 (Reuters) - Bayer BAYGn.DE agreed to acquire British biotech firm KaNDy Therapeutics Ltd. for an initial $425 million to strengthen its women's healthcare business with a prospective non-hormonal treatment of menopausal symptoms.

Bayer will pay an upfront consideration of $425 million and agreed to make further milestone payments for certain development achievements, the German drugs and pesticides maker said in a statement on Tuesday.

(Reporting by Ludwig Burger; editing by Thomas Seythal)

((ludwig.burger@thomsonreuters.com; +49 69 7565 1311; Reuters Messaging: ludwig.burger.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.