Bayer Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for BAYZF

In trading on Thursday, shares of Bayer A G (Symbol: BAYZF) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $57.19, changing hands as low as $56.80 per share. Bayer A G shares are currently trading down about 1.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of BAYZF shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, BAYZF's low point in its 52 week range is $45.99 per share, with $72.19 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $57.27.

Click here to find out which 9 other stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.