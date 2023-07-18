Bayer Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for BAYZF

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Bayer A G (Symbol: BAYZF) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $57.74, changing hands as high as $57.86 per share. Bayer A G shares are currently trading up about 2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of BAYZF shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, BAYZF's low point in its 52 week range is $45.99 per share, with $67.80 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $57.70.

