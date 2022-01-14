Bayer Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for BAYZF

In trading on Friday, shares of Bayer A G (Symbol: BAYZF) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $58.59, changing hands as high as $60.00 per share. Bayer A G shares are currently trading up about 3.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of BAYZF shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, BAYZF's low point in its 52 week range is $50.2104 per share, with $69.47 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $59.70.

