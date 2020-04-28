Bayer board wins shareholder vote of approval at AGM

FRANKFURT, April 28 (Reuters) - Bayer BAYGn.DE shareholders on Tuesday voted in favour of ratifying the executive board's business conduct during 2019, following a rebuke a year earlier.

At the annual shareholder meeting, 92.6% of the votes of shareholders that did not cast an abstain vote, were in favour of top management, with 7.4% giving a vote of no confidence.

Of all the votes cast in the ballot, 7.6% were abstain votes.

(Reporting by Ludwig Burger)

