Bayer (BAYRY) Surges 6.0%: Is This an Indication of Further Gains?

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (BAYRY) shares ended the last trading session 6% higher at $14.4. The jump came on an impressive volume with a higher-than-average number of shares changing hands in the session. This compares to the stock's 4.9% gain over the past four weeks.

The stock rallied after Bayer’s subsidiary Monsanto proposed a nationwide U.S. class-action settlement. The plan aims to resolve current and future Roundup lawsuits alleging that the product caused Non-Hodgkin lymphoma (NHL) through a long-term claims program. Lead law firms representing the plaintiffs have filed a motion in the Circuit Court of the City of St. Louis, Missouri, seeking preliminary approval of the settlement. The proposed class settlement, along with the Supreme Court’s review of the Durnell case, are separate but complementary steps in the company’s broader strategy to significantly contain the Roundup litigation.

This company is expected to post quarterly earnings of $0.18 per share in its upcoming report, which represents a year-over-year change of -35.7%. Revenues are expected to be $13.41 billion, up 7.2% from the year-ago quarter.

Earnings and revenue growth expectations certainly give a good sense of the potential strength in a stock, but empirical research shows that trends in earnings estimate revisions are strongly correlated with near-term stock price movements.

For Bayer, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. And a stock's price usually doesn't keep moving higher in the absence of any trend in earnings estimate revisions. So, make sure to keep an eye on BAYRY going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.

Bayer belongs to the Zacks Large Cap Pharmaceuticals industry. Another stock from the same industry, Innoviva (INVA), closed the last trading session 5.1% higher at $23.85. Over the past month, INVA has returned 16.8%.

For Innoviva, the consensus EPS estimate for the upcoming report has remained unchanged over the past month at $0.34. This represents a change of -40.4% from what the company reported a year ago. Innoviva currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

