Bayer (BAYRY) Provides Bleak Guidance for 2021 Crop Division

Bayer AG BAYRY announced its guidance for 2020 and 2021. The company confirmed its adjusted outlook for 2020 and expects 2021 sales approximately in line with 2020 levels, despite significant headwinds from the COVID-19 pandemic, especially in the agricultural market.

For 2020, the company expects currency-adjusted growth in sales between €43 billion and €44 billion. Core earnings per share are expected between €6.70 and €6.90 on a currency-adjusted basis.

The core earnings per share in 2021 are expected to be slightly below 2020 levels at constant exchange rates.

In order to adjust to the challenging conditions, Bayer’s board of management has decided to introduce additional operational savings of more than 1.5 billion euros annually as of 2024, in addition toan annual earnings contribution of 2.6 billion euros as of 2022, which was announced in November 2018. The additional operational saving measures, which may also lead to additional job reductions, are currently in the early stages of development.

The company stated that due to the pandemic, Crop Science and Pharmaceuticals divisions generated lower revenues. In 2021, the company expects to offset the impact of lower revenues in these divisions through appropriate countermeasures, such as the acceleration of existing efficiency programs and cost contingencies.

Per Bayer, its crop business will face a deeper-than-expected negative impact that probably won’t improve in the near term. The company expects to takenon-cash impairment charges in the mid to high-single-digit billion-euros range on assets in the agricultural business.

The Pharmaceuticals business is expected to return to growth in 2021. The company expects to strengthen the mid- and longer-term growth potential of the Pharmaceuticals business and make further investments to bolster the product pipeline.

The Consumer Health business has shown strong business performance and expects to outpace peer growth in the coming years.

Bayer has made several acquisitions and entered into a number of deals to boost its portfolio in the past few quarters. Some of the collaborations are with Bristol-Myers Squibb Company BMY, Regeneron REGN and Johnson & Johnson JNJ.

