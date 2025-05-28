Is Bayer (BAYRY) Outperforming Other Medical Stocks This Year?

For those looking to find strong Medical stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (BAYRY) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Medical sector should help us answer this question.

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft is a member of our Medical group, which includes 997 different companies and currently sits at #4 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for BAYRY's full-year earnings has moved 9.4% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Based on the latest available data, BAYRY has gained about 45.3% so far this year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Medical group have lost about 5.8% on average. This means that Bayer Aktiengesellschaft is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

One other Medical stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (BCRX). The stock is up 43.5% year-to-date.

For BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 359.5% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, Bayer Aktiengesellschaft belongs to the Large Cap Pharmaceuticals industry, a group that includes 11 individual stocks and currently sits at #41 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have lost about 4.3% so far this year, so BAYRY is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

On the other hand, BioCryst Pharmaceuticals belongs to the Medical - Drugs industry. This 161-stock industry is currently ranked #56. The industry has moved -0.9% year to date.

Investors interested in the Medical sector may want to keep a close eye on Bayer Aktiengesellschaft and BioCryst Pharmaceuticals as they attempt to continue their solid performance.

Only $1 to See All Zacks' Buys and Sells

We're not kidding.

Several years ago, we shocked our members by offering them 30-day access to all our picks for the total sum of only $1. No obligation to spend another cent.

Thousands have taken advantage of this opportunity. Thousands did not - they thought there must be a catch. Yes, we do have a reason. We want you to get acquainted with our portfolio services like Surprise Trader, Stocks Under $10, Technology Innovators,and more, that closed 256 positions with double- and triple-digit gains in 2024 alone.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (BAYRY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (BCRX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.