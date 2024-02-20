Bayer (BAYRY) Intends to Slash Dividends Amid Challenges

Bayer AG BAYRY announced plans to cut its dividend rate for 2023.

Following a review of the company’s capital allocation priorities to reduce debt, BAYRY plans to amend its dividend policy to pay out only the legally required minimum for three years.

Consequently, the decision will reduce the dividend to €0.11 per share for 2023 compared with €2.40 in 2022.



This proposal comes as the company faces a high level of debt, coupled with high-interest rates and a challenging free cash flow situation.

The ongoing glyphosate litigation in the United States has adversely impacted Bayer’s cash position due to high legal costs.

Glyphosate is the active ingredient in Roundup weedkiller. Bayer acquired Roundup weedkiller through Monsanto’s buyout in 2018. However, several lawsuits have been filed by people for the same, alleging that Monsanto’s herbicide caused them to develop cancers.

It has also been alleged that people were not made aware of the cancer risks either by Monsanto or Bayer.

Shares of Bayer have lost 43.5% in the past six months against the industry’s growth of 12.2%.



As of Sep 30, 2023, the company’s net financial debt (debt less cash and cash equivalents and current financial assets) was a staggering €38.7 billion. Such a huge level of debt is a matter of significant concern. The going has been challenging for Bayer of late.

Sales in the Crop Science division declined significantly in 2023 due to lower volumes and prices of glyphosate-based products. The decline was witnessed mainly in the United States, where Bayer experienced general inventory de-stocking efforts from its retail partners as well as reduced weed pressure due to the drought conditions in a significant portion of the corn and soybean growing regions.

Pipeline setbacks also weigh on the stock. The late-stage study, OCEANIC-AF, investigating asundexian compared with direct oral anticoagulant Eliquis (apixaban) in patients with atrial fibrillation (AF) and at risk for stroke, was stopped early due to the lack of efficacy. This is a major setback, given the candidate’s potential.

The decision to stop the OCEANIC-AF study was based on the recommendation of the study’s Independent Data Monitoring Committee (IDMC) as part of the ongoing surveillance, which showed an inferior efficacy of asundexian versus the control arm. Nevertheless, IDMC recommends continuing the phase III OCEANIC-STROKE study as planned.

Moreover, one of the top drugs in the pharmaceutical division, Xarelto, is facing generic competition.

In light of these challenges, Bayer is implementing a new operating model to reduce hierarchies, eliminate bureaucracy, streamline structures and accelerate decision-making processes. The company is also undertaking significant job cuts.

