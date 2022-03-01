Bayer (BAYRY) Earnings & Revenues Surpass Estimates in Q4

Bayer AG BAYRY reported fourth-quarter 2021 core earnings of 36 cents per American Depositary Receipt (ADR), which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 26 cents. The company reported earnings of 39 cents per ADR in the year-ago quarter.

Total sales in the fourth quarter were $12.66 billion, up from $11.92 billion in the year-ago quarter. Sales also beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $11.67 billion.

Shares of Bayer have plunged 8.5% in the past year against the industry’s rally of 19%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

All growth rates mentioned below are on a year-over-year basis and after adjusting for currency and portfolio changes.

Full-Year Results

For 2021, Bayer reported core earnings of €6.51 per ADR compared with €6.39 per ADR reported in 2020.

The company generated revenues of €44.08 billion in 2021 compared with €41.40 billion in 2020. Revenues increased 8.9% (Fx & portfolio adj.).

Quarter in Detail

Bayer started reporting under three segments from the fourth quarter of 2019 — Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health and Crop Science.

In the fourth quarter of 2021, Crop Science sales were €4.69 billion, up 8.8% from the year-ago quarter.

Revenues in the Pharmaceuticals segment rose 7.6% year over year to €4.95 billion in the reported quarter.

Consumer Health sales increased 8.6% year over year to €1.40 billion in the reported quarter.

2022 Guidance

Bayer expects to generate core earnings per share of €7 in 2022.

The company expects to generate sales of €46 billion in 2022.

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Bayer Aktiengesellschaft Quote

Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider

Bayer currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Some better-ranked stocks in the healthcare sector are Cara Therapeutics, Inc. CARA, Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. CPRX and Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated VRTX. While Cara Therapeutics currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), Catalyst Pharmaceuticals and Vertex both carry a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Cara Therapeutics’ loss per share estimates has narrowed 1.3% for 2022 over the past 60 days.

CARA’s earnings surpassed estimates in three of the trailing four quarters and missed the same once.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals’ earnings estimates have been revised 42% upward for 2022 over the past 60 days. The CPRX stock has skyrocketed 96.9% in the past year.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals’ earnings have surpassed estimates in three of the trailing four quarters and met the same once.

Vertex’s earnings estimates have been revised 7.6% upward for 2022 over the past 60 days. The VRTX stock has gained 8.5% in the past year.

Vertex’s earnings have surpassed estimates in each of the trailing four quarters.

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s a little-known chemical company that’s up 65% over last year, yet still dirt cheap. With unrelenting demand, soaring 2022 earnings estimates, and $1.5 billion for repurchasing shares, retail investors could jump in at any time.

This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.