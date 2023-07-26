Bayer (BAYRY) Cuts 2023 Outlook, Reports Preliminary Q2 Results

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft BAYRY reported its adjusted full-year outlook for 2023, earlier this week. The company lowered its 2023 guidance due to a significant decline in sales of glyphosate-based products.

BAYRY now expects sales for the full-year 2023 in the range of €48.5-49.5 billion (previously €51 billion to €52 billion) based on the average monthly exchange rates in 2022, which is also known as currency-adjusted basis.

EBITDA in 2023, excluding special items, is now anticipated in the range of €11.3-11.8 billion (previously €12.5-13.0 billion) on a currency-adjusted basis. Additionally, Bayer expects its core earnings per share between €6.20 and €6.40 (previously €7.20-7.40), on a currency-adjusted basis.

The company has also downgraded its free cash flow estimation to approximately €0, which was previously pegged at approximately €3 billion.

In the same press release, BAYRY reported its preliminary and unaudited financial performance in the second quarter of 2023. Total sales are expected to be approximately €11.0 billion in the to-be-reported quarter. EBITDA, excluding special items, is expected to be approximately €2.5 billion.

Bayer expects its core earnings per share to be approximately €1.20, along with a negative free cash flow of approximately €0.5 billion.

BAYRY’s preliminary earnings figures for second-quarter 2023 are based on exchange rates as of Jun 30, 2023.

The company further reiterated that the guidance toward the lower end of its Group sales and earnings forecast for 2023 was already communicated during the first-quarter earnings release. Since first-quarter earnings release, further price declines along with lower volumes due to channel de-stocking, especially for glyphosate-based products, have negatively impacted Bayer’s financial performance. Adverse weather conditions have also contributed to the cause, per the company.

Additionally, BAYRY also expects to record a goodwill impairment of approximately €2.5 billion, based on anticipated developments in the market, especially for glyphosate-based products. The company reports this as the cause for a negative Group net income of approximately €2 billion for the second quarter of 2023.

Bayer is scheduled to release its second-quarter financial results on Aug 8, 2023.

Zacks Rank and Stocks to Consider

Bayer currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

