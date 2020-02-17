Bayer and BASF Stocks Fall as Pair Ordered to Pay $265 Million to Missouri Peach Farmer

German industrial giants Bayer and BASF moved lower on Monday after a jury ordered them to pay $265 million to a Missouri peach farmer following a lawsuit over the weedkiller dicamba.

The farmer, Bill Bader, sued the companies claiming the herbicide damaged thousands of his fruit trees, having drifted from neighboring cotton fields. The fields themselves had been treated with dicamba-resistant seeds. The jury found the two companies equally liable for the damages.

More than 140 similar cases involving dicamba are set to be heard later this year in U.S. courts, and the Bader case will be perceived as a bellwether for the other lawsuits.

Bayer said it was “very disappointed” with the verdict and would “swiftly appeal.” A spokesperson for BASF said: “We are surprised by the jury’s decision and we will use all legal remedies available to us.”

Bayer is also facing mounting legal troubles over its biggest-selling herbicide Roundup, which more than 40,000 plaintiffs claim caused their cancer. The company acquired the weedkiller when it bought U.S. agribusiness Monsanto for $63 billion in 2018, inheriting its legal liabilities. The company has lost a number of Roundup cases but has appealed, consistently denying the herbicide causes cancer.

While it is a separate case, dicamba was also developed by Monsanto along with BASF.

Bayer stock fell 2.4% in early trading on Monday as investors feared further legal damage, while shares in BASF dropped 1.3%.

In a company statement, Bayer said: “While we have great empathy for any farmer who suffers from crop losses, in the case of Mr Bader there was no competent evidence presented which showed that Monsanto’s products were present on his farm and were responsible for his losses.”

Looking ahead. The Missouri jury’s verdict has piled the pressure on Bayer and its chief executive Werner Baumann, who has been on the receiving end of a shareholder backlash over the Monsanto deal. UBS analyst Andrew Stott said the “ultimate risk may be zero” given the appeal process and that dicamba was much smaller than Roundup in terms of its global usage and the risk was not to human health. However, the successful case could encourage more Midwestern farmers to file lawsuits and spells more legal hurdles and uncertainty ahead.

