Bayer And Atara Biotherapeutics Collaborate For Mesothelin-Targeted CAR T-cell Therapies

(RTTNews) - Bayer (BAYZF.PK, BAYRY.PK, BYR.L) and Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (ATRA) announced worldwide license deal and research, development and manufacturing collaboration for mesothelin-directed CAR T-cell therapies for the treatment of solid tumors.

Under deal, Atara will receive upfront payment of $60 million, and up to a total of $610 million for development, regulatory and commercialization milestones, plus tiered royalties up to low double-digit percentage of net sales.

Under deal terms, Atara will lead IND-enabling studies and process development for ATA3271, an armored allogeneic T-cell immunotherapy, while Bayer will be responsible for submitting the IND and subsequent clinical development and commercialization.

Atara will continue to be responsible for ongoing ATA2271 phase 1 study for high mesothelin-expressing tumors such as malignant pleural mesothelioma and non-small-cell lung cancer.

As part of the transaction, Atara will provide translational and clinical manufacturing services to be reimbursed by Bayer. In addition, for a limited period of time, Bayer has a non-exclusive right to negotiate a license for additional Atara CAR T product candidates.

