Bayer Aktiengesellschaft - Depositary Receipt () (BAYRY) Price Target Increased by 5.09% to 23.87

The average one-year price target for Bayer Aktiengesellschaft - Depositary Receipt () (OTCPK:BAYRY) has been revised to 23.87 / share. This is an increase of 5.09% from the prior estimate of 22.72 dated January 18, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 3.60 to a high of 73.11 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 207.22% from the latest reported closing price of 7.77 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 33 funds or institutions reporting positions in Bayer Aktiengesellschaft - Depositary Receipt (). This is a decrease of 2 owner(s) or 5.71% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BAYRY is 0.53%, a decrease of 16.70%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.01% to 7,186K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

DODBX - Dodge & Cox Balanced Fund holds 4,631K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Kahn Brothers Group holds 712K shares.

Altrius Capital Management holds 704K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 459K shares, representing an increase of 34.84%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BAYRY by 10.84% over the last quarter.

McGinn Investment Management holds 251K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 337K shares, representing a decrease of 34.38%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BAYRY by 47.20% over the last quarter.

USPVX - Union Street Partners Value Fund Shares holds 183K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.