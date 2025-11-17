Bayer Aktiengesellschaft - Depositary Receipt (BAYRY) Price Target Decreased by 14.64% to 9.05

The average one-year price target for Bayer Aktiengesellschaft - Depositary Receipt (OTCPK:BAYRY) has been revised to $9.05 / share. This is a decrease of 14.64% from the prior estimate of $10.61 dated November 9, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $1.93 to a high of $16.65 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 24.02% from the latest reported closing price of $7.30 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 25 funds or institutions reporting positions in Bayer Aktiengesellschaft - Depositary Receipt. This is an decrease of 2 owner(s) or 7.41% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BAYRY is 0.72%, an increase of 10.63%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 5.08% to 24,048K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

EAGL - Eagle Capital Select Equity ETF holds 9,743K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,534K shares , representing an increase of 12.41%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BAYRY by 15.32% over the last quarter.

Kahn Brothers Group holds 6,787K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,729K shares , representing an increase of 0.86%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BAYRY by 3.84% over the last quarter.

DODBX - Dodge & Cox Balanced Fund holds 6,250K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Pacer Advisors holds 672K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 662K shares , representing an increase of 1.56%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BAYRY by 13.39% over the last quarter.

TSWEX - TSW Large Cap Value Fund Advisor Shares holds 147K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 200K shares , representing a decrease of 36.05%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BAYRY by 9.06% over the last quarter.

