Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (BAYZF) Price Target Increased by 22.61% to 50.13

The average one-year price target for Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCPK:BAYZF) has been revised to $50.13 / share. This is an increase of 22.61% from the prior estimate of $40.89 dated January 13, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $27.50 to a high of $68.36 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 70.06% from the latest reported closing price of $29.48 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 231 funds or institutions reporting positions in Bayer Aktiengesellschaft. This is an decrease of 53 owner(s) or 18.66% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BAYZF is 0.44%, an increase of 1.06%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 11.12% to 138,130K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

DODFX - Dodge & Cox International Stock Fund holds 22,391K shares representing 2.28% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 19,542K shares , representing an increase of 12.72%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BAYZF by 30.75% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 14,255K shares representing 1.45% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,973K shares , representing an increase of 1.98%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BAYZF by 12.55% over the last quarter.

OAKIX - Oakmark International Fund Investor Class holds 12,242K shares representing 1.25% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 19,633K shares , representing a decrease of 60.38%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BAYZF by 27.56% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 8,862K shares representing 0.90% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,644K shares , representing an increase of 2.46%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BAYZF by 13.77% over the last quarter.

DODWX - Dodge & Cox Global Stock Fund holds 6,681K shares representing 0.68% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,902K shares , representing an increase of 11.66%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BAYZF by 35.41% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.