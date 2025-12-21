Stocks
Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (BAYZF) Price Target Increased by 17.33% to 40.15

December 21, 2025 — 07:19 am EST

The average one-year price target for Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCPK:BAYZF) has been revised to $40.15 / share. This is an increase of 17.33% from the prior estimate of $34.22 dated November 16, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $27.16 to a high of $52.17 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 36.21% from the latest reported closing price of $29.48 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 280 funds or institutions reporting positions in Bayer Aktiengesellschaft. This is an decrease of 8 owner(s) or 2.78% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BAYZF is 0.44%, an increase of 4.71%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.43% to 154,753K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

DODFX - Dodge & Cox International Stock Fund holds 22,391K shares representing 2.28% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 19,542K shares , representing an increase of 12.72%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BAYZF by 30.75% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 14,255K shares representing 1.45% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,973K shares , representing an increase of 1.98%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BAYZF by 12.55% over the last quarter.

OAKIX - Oakmark International Fund Investor Class holds 12,242K shares representing 1.25% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 19,633K shares , representing a decrease of 60.38%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BAYZF by 27.56% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 8,862K shares representing 0.90% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,644K shares , representing an increase of 2.46%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BAYZF by 13.77% over the last quarter.

DODWX - Dodge & Cox Global Stock Fund holds 6,681K shares representing 0.68% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,902K shares , representing an increase of 11.66%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BAYZF by 35.41% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

