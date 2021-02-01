Bayer agrees to help make CureVac's COVID-19 vaccine

BERLIN, Feb 1 (Reuters) - German pharmaceutical giant Bayer BAYGn.DE said on Monday it will help CureVac CVAC.O produce its experimental COVID-19 vaccine, the latest drugmaker to offer up manufacturing capacity as supplies fall behind demand.

Bayer said it expects to produce 161 million doses of CureVac's experimental vaccine, which is currently in late-stage testing, in 2022, its head of pharma Stefan Oelrich told a news conference.

(Reporting by Caroline Copley; editing by Thomas Seythal)

((Caroline.Copley@thomsonreuters.com; +49 (0)30 2201 33584 ;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.