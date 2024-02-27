Bayer again asks appeals court to shield it from Roundup cases

By Brendan Pierson

Feb 27 (Reuters) - Bayer AG BAYGn.DE has asked the full 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals to reconsider, for the second time, a three-judge panel's ruling that it must face a lawsuit by a Georgia doctor who says the company's Roundup weedkiller gave him cancer.

The petition for en banc rehearing, filed Monday, is the latest effort by the German conglomerate to shield itself from Roundup-related lawsuits by invoking the legal doctrine of preemption, in which federal law overrides, or preempts, state law.

It argues that the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency's approval of Roundup's label without a cancer warning blocks any claims that the company violated state law by failing to warn of cancer risk. Bayer maintains that Roundup is safe and does not cause cancer.

A three-judge 11th Circuit panel earlier this month rejected that argument for the second time, after previously being ordered to reconsider the case by the full court. Several other appeals courts have reached the same conclusion in similar lawsuits.

If Bayer wins a favorable appeals court ruling on the issue, it would make it more likely that the U.S. Supreme Court would take it up. The company has said that it hopes a favorable Supreme Court ruling could eliminate much of its liability from the Roundup-related litigation, but the court has so far rebuffed its appeals.

Roundup-related lawsuits have dogged Bayer since it acquired the brand as part of its $63 billion purchase of Monsanto in 2018. The company settled most Roundup claims that were pending against it in 2020 for up to $10.9 billion, but still faces more than 50,000 claims over the product.

David Carson, the plaintiff in the 11th Circuit case, said in his lawsuit he was diagnosed with a type of cancer called malignant fibrous histiocytoma in 2016 after using Roundup for 30 years.

Much of his case was initially dismissed by a trial judge, who agreed with Bayer that his failure-to-warn claims were barred by federal law.

The 11th Circuit panel in July 2022 disagreed and revived the case. The full court later ordered it to reconsider, saying it had used an incorrect legal standard.

The panel, sticking to its original conclusion, ruled on Feb. 4 that Bayer could have asked the EPA to add a cancer warning in order to comply with Georgia law, which Carson claims required such a warning, but never did. It said there was no evidence the agency would have prevented it from adding one.

In Monday's petition, Bayer said the panel had ignored a part of Federal Insecticide, Fungicide, and Rodenticide Act, the federal law under which Roundup's label was approved, requiring "uniformity" throughout the United States, meaning different states cannot require different labels, and had "effectively nullified that provision."

Bayer has won 10 of the last 16 trials over Roundup. But it has been hit in the cases it lost with more than $4 billion in jury verdicts since last October. Some of those awards are likely to be reduced on appeal because they exceed U.S. Supreme Court guidance on punitive damages.

The losses have led some investors to question Bayer's legal strategy in defending the Roundup cases. The company said in November that it would continue fighting the cases in court, had "no appetite to write humongous checks" to settle them and has stuck to its strategy of fighting the claims in court.

The case is Carson v. Monsanto, 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, No. 21-10994.

For Carson: David Frederick of Kellogg, Hansen, Todd, Figel & Frederick

For Bayer: David Zionts of Covington & Burling

(Reporting By Brendan Pierson in New York)

