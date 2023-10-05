Bayer AG - ADR (BAYRY) Price Target Increased by 14.22% to 35.94

The average one-year price target for Bayer AG - ADR (OTC:BAYRY) has been revised to 35.94 / share. This is an increase of 14.22% from the prior estimate of 31.46 dated August 31, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 10.81 to a high of 63.07 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 199.47% from the latest reported closing price of 12.00 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 25 funds or institutions reporting positions in Bayer AG - ADR. This is a decrease of 2 owner(s) or 7.41% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BAYRY is 0.69%, a decrease of 10.33%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 14.75% to 9,563K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

TIIEX - TIAA-CREF International Equity Fund Institutional Class holds 2,495K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,566K shares, representing a decrease of 2.84%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BAYRY by 15.64% over the last quarter.

QCSTRX - Stock Account Class R1 holds 2,348K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,024K shares, representing a decrease of 71.38%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BAYRY by 51.59% over the last quarter.

QCGLRX - Global Equities Account Class R1 holds 1,675K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,677K shares, representing a decrease of 0.11%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BAYRY by 18.14% over the last quarter.

TCIEX - TIAA-CREF International Equity Index Fund Institutional Class holds 1,345K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,294K shares, representing an increase of 3.75%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BAYRY by 12.98% over the last quarter.

TIOIX - TIAA-CREF International Opportunities Fund Institutional Class holds 509K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.